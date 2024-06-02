Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 0.2 %
Ashford stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.89.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.