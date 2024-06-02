Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

