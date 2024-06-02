Arqit Quantum’s (ARQQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
