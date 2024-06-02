argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx Stock Up 2.4 %

argenx stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.02. 331,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.86 and a 200 day moving average of $396.73. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

