Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.8 %

ADM stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,436,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,328. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.