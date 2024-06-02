Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 970 ($12.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.57.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,062.78%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

