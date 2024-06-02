Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.89 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Ankr has a market capitalization of $434.71 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04324883 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $11,170,287.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

