Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $696.69

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.69 ($8.90) and traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.58). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.58), with a volume of 9,442 shares trading hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 708.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 696.52. The stock has a market cap of £265.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Get Anglo-Eastern Plantations alerts:

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,352.94%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.