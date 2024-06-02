Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,671. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,630.00.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.