Analyzing PSQ (PSQH) and Its Competitors

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PSQ alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PSQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 22 2.29

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 95.01%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.19

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.