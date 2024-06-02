Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT at $11.54

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -918.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after buying an additional 1,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 663,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

