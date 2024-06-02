Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $141.67

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

