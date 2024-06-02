Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target at $17.75

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CIVB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.