Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target at $17.75

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

