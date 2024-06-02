Analysts Issue Forecasts for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

