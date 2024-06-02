American Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,275 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,171.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 368,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 352,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,308,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,860,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

