American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 969.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 546,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Express were worth $112,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 161,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.00. 5,102,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

