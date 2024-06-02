American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

QPFF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.46. 11,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

