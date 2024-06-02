American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
QPFF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.46. 11,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile
