American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Declares $0.06 Dividend

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance
BATS QCON opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73.
About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF
