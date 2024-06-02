Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.28.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altius Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 189.47%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
