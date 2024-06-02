ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTEC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.