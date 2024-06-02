Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,144,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,832,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

