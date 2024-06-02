Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 511,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

