Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

