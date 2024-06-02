Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,482,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $73.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,987,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,161. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.29.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

