Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

