Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 292,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

