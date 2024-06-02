Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Trupanion by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 365,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,855. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.76. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.