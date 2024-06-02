Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $13.62 on Friday, reaching $344.62. 3,915,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.83. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

