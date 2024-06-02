Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,106 Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

MBIN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

