Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 13 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $13.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $921.46. The stock had a trading volume of 504,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,880. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $961.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $911.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.