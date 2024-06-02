Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 1,119,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.