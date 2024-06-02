Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 1,119,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
