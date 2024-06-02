Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $531,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in City by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,953,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of City by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In related news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Stock Performance

Shares of City stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,304. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.50.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.