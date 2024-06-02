Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Kenvue makes up about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 31,659,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

