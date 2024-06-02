Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $980.16. The stock had a trading volume of 833,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $920.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

