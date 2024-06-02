Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $160.35. 5,769,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,291. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

