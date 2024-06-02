Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.