Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 707,903 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

