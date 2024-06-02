Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

