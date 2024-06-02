Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 522.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,482,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,153,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

