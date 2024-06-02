Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 4,953 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of COP traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.