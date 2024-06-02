Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

LNT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

