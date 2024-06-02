Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

