Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 28,197 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,197 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of ITT worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 68,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in ITT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 642,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,453. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $140.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.