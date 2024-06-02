Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,538 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.97. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

