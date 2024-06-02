Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 5,025 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 14,977,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

