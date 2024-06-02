Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 4,785 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 50.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

GMED traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. 977,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,402. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

