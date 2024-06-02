Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.08 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Envista worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Envista by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Envista Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVST traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.