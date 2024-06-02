Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,928 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.51. 1,849,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.24 and its 200-day moving average is $428.67.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

