Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053,729 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,054,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

