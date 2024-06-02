Alaethes Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,718,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,837. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.